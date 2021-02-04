‘switch off the lights’, Mlungisi residents who set fire at the town hall

Mlungisi T-section residents who set fire at the Komani town hall on Wednesday say they feel hoodwinked as measures taken to address their electricity woes have now placed their lives in danger.

Following a meeting with Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality mayor, Luleka Gubula yesterday, the residents were assured that a temporary cable would be installed to ensure the area had power while a permanent one was being sourced.

In a twist of fate, however, the residents now want the municipality to switch the power off again.

They say their lives are in danger because municipal technicians left an open trench with live wires exposed. To make matters worse, say the residents, the wires are emitting smoke. They claim they had to remove a child who was playing next to the ‘dangerous pit’.

Read the full story tomorrow in The Rep.