Correctional Services warns of fake recruitment scams

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) warns the public of fake recruitment scams, bearing the DCS name and logo which are circulating on social media.

DCS spokesperson Sibangakho Nxumalo says the department has vowed to put an end to the scam.

According to Nxumalo, the scams include bogus advertisements for learnerships which call on applicants to apply through certain web-based platforms.

“The fake adverts further indicate a monthly stipend over a period of 12 months, and require applicants to make payments in order to be able to have access to such opportunities.

“As a government department, DCS does not charge applicants for any employment opportunities within the institution,” he says.

Nxumalo says the department will advertise available posts through reputable platforms such its website and the mainstream media.

The public is cautioned not to fall prey to such scams, and to report such illegal activities to law enforcement agencies.

To put an end to such unlawful activities, the DCS requests those who have fallen prey to register their full names, ID numbers, residential addresses, contact details as well as details of the persons or institutions to whom such applications were submitted via email: Enquiry.Complaints@dcs.gov.za(link sends e-mail).