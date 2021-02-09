Mystery of how huge Chris Hani grader rode away in broad daylight

One would think a R1.5m construction grader would be hard to miss.

But after almost two years, the government-owned earth-moving machine is nowhere to be found.

What is even more bizarre, however, is how the grader was taken from the Chris Hani district.

Brazen thieves simply walked into the yard of a private citizen tasked with looking after the grader in Mcewula near Komani, hoodwinked the resident by telling him they worked for the transport department, and made off with the vehicle, telling him they wanted to test-drive it.

This emerged in a transport portfolio committee plenary meeting, where the annual report was tabled last week.

MPLs want the transport department to punish the official who left the grader’s keys in the vehicle.