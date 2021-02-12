Shocking revelations at Lady Frere magistrate court

A 27-year-old man facing kidnapping charges cut a lonely figure in the dock this morning as the Lady Frere magistrate’s court heard that his two co-accused had died earlier today.

The three faced charges linked to the disappearance of 20-year-old Asanda Stimela from Vaalbank.

Sibusiso Mbesi was making his second appearance after his bail hearing was postponed from Wednesday to today so he could appear with his co-accused.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the seating was delayed after the prosecutor, Sandiswa Mdyeshana, told magistrate Felicia Spungenberg that Mbesi’s co-accused would no longer stand trial as they had died this morning.

