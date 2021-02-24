Eastern Cape premier doesn’t have a detailed plan for the province, say MPLs

Repetitive, lacking in detail and no outline of how targets would be achieved.

This was how political parties reacted to premier Oscar Mabuyane’s state of the province address on Tuesday.

All MPLs watched the address virtually as only Mabuyane, speaker Helen Sauls-August, a few officials and journalists were allowed inside legislature chambers.

While announcing billions in planned projects for the province, ranging from upgrading roads, planned construction jobs from the two special economic zones in Port Elizabeth and East London, Mabuyane stood alone in the Raymond Mhlaba Hall.

Reacting to Mabuyane’s address, EFF MPL Yazini Tetyana said instead of putting concrete plans on the table, Mabuyane blurted out big figures to distract people.

“For every problem he’s facing, he throws around figures [such as] R1bn and R500m. There’s absolutely no plan. If you can ask him today, what the drought strategy of the province is [he won’t tell you].

“We know that by the end of March the whole province, particularly Amathole district, Chris Hani district municipality and Alfred Nzo will be faced by drought — which includes Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.