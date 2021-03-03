Ramaphosa in the spotlight after Molefe suggests claims ‘swept under the carpet’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s name has been at the centre of conversation online, after former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s return to the state capture inquiry.
On Tuesday, Molefe again took a jab at Ramaphosa, saying he hoped that the claims he made against him during his recap of his testimony earlier this year were not “swept under the carpet”.
Molefe, during his testimony in January and again on Tuesday, accused Ramaphosa of using his political power to assist mining multinational Glencore. He also claimed Ramaphosa was providing political protection to Optimum coal mine because he was a shareholder when he was deputy president of the ANC.
Molefe suggested that his allegations against Ramaphosa were being swept under the carpet during evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka’s recap of his evidence.
“Just as we are recapping, I just want to remind the chairperson that I made a statement making substantive allegations to the extent that Glencore had been trying to extort R8bn from Eskom and the current president had been made a shareholder in Optimum because Glencore and Optimum are the centre of what happened at Eskom,” said Molefe.
“I am saying this now because while we were recapping this was not mentioned. I hope that it is not being swept under the carpet and being forgotten conveniently.”
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo assured Molefe that the allegations against Ramaphosa had not been and would not be ignored.
“I am surprised that you think it may be swept under the carpet, because you said it publicly,” said Zondo.
“And you know that when a witness says something that implicates somebody, that person is given a copy of the statement to have a chance to respond. Your statement that you made was sent to people who were implicated in it, so there is nothing that is being swept under the carpet.”
On social media, many weighed in on Molefe’s testimony.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions: