Ramaphosa in the spotlight after Molefe suggests claims ‘swept under the carpet’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s name has been at the centre of conversation online, after former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s return to the state capture inquiry.

On Tuesday, Molefe again took a jab at Ramaphosa, saying he hoped that the claims he made against him during his recap of his testimony earlier this year were not “swept under the carpet”.

Molefe, during his testimony in January and again on Tuesday, accused Ramaphosa of using his political power to assist mining multinational Glencore. He also claimed Ramaphosa was providing political protection to Optimum coal mine because he was a shareholder when he was deputy president of the ANC.