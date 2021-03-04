Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died of Covid-19

Veteran media personality Karima Brown has died, her employer eNCA confirmed on Thursday morning.
The television host and political commentator had been hospitalised for several weeks where she had been battling Covid-19-related complications.
[BREAKING NEWS] Journalist Karima Brown dies of COVID-19. Brown hosted ‘The Fix’ on eNCA. She was admitted to hospital with COVID-19. #DStv403 #eNCA pic.twitter.com/qE6Ut51o9y
— eNCA (@eNCA) March 4, 2021
News of Brown’s passing flooded social media, where previously scores of people, including former public protector Thuli Madonsela, had been wishing her a speedy recovery.
Political leaders were among the first to convey their condolences to Brown’s family.
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane said: “This is sad news indeed. I would like to extend my condolences to the family of Karima Brown and to her colleagues. May her soul rest in peace.”
Minister of public works Patricia de Lille hailed Brown for her work ethic.
“Extremely saddened by the passing of veteran journalist #KarimaBrown. Karima was a hard hitting journalist, a stalwart known for her excellent probing skills. My condolences to her family, colleagues & friends. The fourth estate is poorer without her. RIP Karima,” said De Lille.
Former colleagues of Brown also took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to her.
Oh, #KarimaBrown – soldier, journalist, activist, uber interpreter of our maladies. How heart-breaking 💔! And what a Covid-19 wrench. Rest in peace. https://t.co/wZFoeT0J4C
— Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) March 4, 2021
eNCA is reporting that journalist and broadcaster Karima Brown has died from Covid-19. She had been in hospital on a ventilator fighting the virus. My thoughts with her family and her colleagues. May her memory be for a blessing. #KarimaBrown
— Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) March 4, 2021
I know many people have different stories of Karima Brown- but I have experienced her on a different level, seeing her fight for her producers, fight for them to get paid right. Her passing comes as a shock and I pray for her family during this time.
— Camagwini 👑 (@ginzimas) March 4, 2021
TimesLIVE
By Naledi Shange