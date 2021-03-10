Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding

Eskom on Wednesday announced that there would be loadshedding from 5pm until 11pm on Friday.
The national power utility blamed the electrical generation capacity shortage of poor performance at the Kusile, Duvha and Tutukka power stations as well as service delays and breakdowns at other facilities.
Eskom warned that there was a high probability of continued loadshedding throughout the weekend.
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented at 17:00 this afternoon until 23:00 on Friday
