Disadvantaged NMU students face hunger and being homeless while awaiting decisions on funding

On Monday night, they had a roof over their heads thanks to a generous landlord, but on Tuesday they may find themselves sleeping on the streets while they wait for their university loan applications to be approved.

When you are the first in your family to pass matric with an opportunity to go to university, the last thing that should be on your mind is where you will sleep, or how to afford the computer needed to participate in online lessons.

Yet this is the sad reality for Nelson Mandela University (NMU) first-year students Thoriso Makoo and Uyathandwa Mpalala.

They are just two of many students whose future at the institution looks bleak because of financial and academic exclusion, among other things.