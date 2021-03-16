Looking to reposition UFH globally

New executive committee headed by advocate Andile Mini

Chris Hani Developmeny Agency board chair and University of Fort Hare (UFH) alumnus Advocate Andile Mini has been appointed as the new UFH convocation president during an online AGM on Saturday.

Mini served as SRC president during his time as a student at the university. Other executive members elected include Musa Gcilitshana as deputy president and Chris Hani District Municipality communication director Bulelwa Ganyaza as the new secretary.

Dr Wayne Malinga, Sibonelo Nomvalo and Luthando Bara were chosen as additional members.

The executive committee of convocation will serve for a four-year term.

The vote, which was open to eligible alumni ,was cast through an electronic voting system presided over by the Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA), from March 4 to 6.

Out of 5, 501 votes cast, Mini obtained 66.4%.

The new president said his team consisted of strong, reputable and diligent men and women who had pledged their knowledge, experience and expertise with a common objective for the university.

“These will be detailed at a strategic planning session that the committee will embark on to advance a new path for the convocation, Mini said.

”We have also taken note of the recent statement issued by the University following the resignation of Prof Edwin Idjioma.”

Idjioma was expelled from the country over bogus marriage allegations.

He said the executive viewed the allegations as serious and in conflict with the strategic direction they had for the institution. However’ they will allow the law to take its course.

”We condemn any unethical conduct or educational fraud in our institution which threaten to undermine the university’s academic integrity, devalue our qualifications and damages its reputation,” Mini said.

He express gratitude to the Vice Chancellor, Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, the registrar, the presiding officer of the electoral agency and stakeholders of the platform in electing executive committee.

Mini applaud the UFH community for showing support to advance the interests of the institution, and bring strategic changes to reposition it on the academic global map. ”As the leadership, we commit to taking our prestigious university back to its founding principles and values. ”We call upon all to rally behind this cause,” he said.

Ganyaza said: ”This places huge responsibility for effectiveness on the committee. ”I commit to tapping into my expertise and working with the executive committee to help drive the institutional agenda in addressing some of the challenges encountered by the university.”