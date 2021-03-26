Tshegofatso Pule’s killer was in fact her boyfriend, says Shoba

“He further told me Malephane told him he killed his girlfriend during an argument after he picked her up in Florida.”

Shoba further alleged that during his initial bail application, he was not aware the deceased had multiple relationships.

“Mohabe told me that this information about Malephane having a relationship with the deceased and having killed her after an argument was revealed to two other detainees,” Shoba said.

In a supporting affidavit by Mohabe, which was also read into the record by Sithole, Mohabe said he was approached by Shoba’s legal representatives on March 12 and asked him if he knew the 32-year-old.

He said he encountered Malephane, who was placed in a cell adjacent to his, and greeted him and initiated a friendship after asking him what charges was he facing.

“He told me he was arrested for murder but did not tell me the details at first. However, through our interactions he related the information about his arrest to me. He said he was detained for the murder of his girlfriend and that he picked up his girlfriend at a house in Florida. Along the way he confronted his girlfriend about where he picked her up and an argument ensued,” Mohabe said.

Mohabe said Malephane told him the argument escalated and they touched on Pule’s pregnancy. He said Malephane had asked her if the unborn child was his.

“He said he always doubted the unborn baby was his. He told me he lost his temper and killed his girlfriend and dumped her in a veld at Durban Deep mine,” Mohabe said.

He said Malephane disclosed the details of how he killed Pule. He said he and Malephane developed a brotherly relationship and would often exchange tales of their life experiences.

Mohabe said he was surprised when he encountered Shoba, his new cellmate, who relayed the details of his arrest that were similar to those of Malephane’s.

The court was not told what crimes Mohabe had committed that landed him in jail.

The matter was postponed until April 6 for the bail application incorporating the new facts to proceed.

Malephane was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for Pule’s murder and five for obstructing justice and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, to be served concurrently.He alleged he was offered R70,000 by Shoba to kill Pule.

By Tankiso Makhetha -SowetanLIVE