Eastern Cape pensioner,70, gets 18 years for raping his girlfriend’s daughter,9

A pensioner who raped a young girl in 2017 was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment by the Butterworth regional court this week.

Sithembiso Ngwanya,70, was convicted and sentenced in the Butterworth regional court this week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Ngwanya raped his live-in girlfriend’s nine-year-old daughter.

“On 11 December, 2017, the mother of the young victim left her behind at the shack she shared with Ngwanya near Ibika Township in the district of Butterworth.

“The mother had gone to work, where she was employed as a domestic worker.

“Ngwanya, a pensioner who doubled as a nightshift security guard, returned from work later that morning and found the young victim playing with her peers near their shack.

“He instructed the girl to get back home and raped her before letting her go back to play with other children,” Tyali said.