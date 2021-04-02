Victory for 7 Stars in opening SAB league clash

7 Stars claimed victory against Komani Stars by 2-0 in their first game of the SAB league at the Dumpty Adams sports field Saturday.

The win did not come without opposition from Komani Stars which dominated the territory in the first half, making it difficult for 7 Stars to reach the net. The game ended in 0-0 draw.

In the second half 7 Stars made a few changes. Things took a different turn a couple of minutes into the game when 7 Stars striker Javian Rooi scored the first goal to the exhilaration of his team mates.

After a few minutes Shaydon Rowland scored the second from a penalty which resulted from a foul. 7 Stars coach Willie Kepkey said Komani Stars played good football in the first half.

”We tried to press them, but they were persistent. We had a problem in the midfield which we need to improve on. Our defenders were not there, but we tried to keep a clean sheet.

Kepkey commended goal keeper Athenkosi Sinethe who, he said, remained focused throughout the game. ”Sinethe learned a lot from the ABC Motsepe league play-offs in which he participated in last year.”

Komani Stars coach Simamkele Mtwecu said: ”We dominated the first half in terms of ball

possession and transitions and managed to build our attacks. We created five clear-cut chances, but converting them was an issue.”

Mtwecu said Komani Stars started the second half nervously and they were not as aggressive. ”We created chances and dominated possession again. We were down to 10 men after one of our players got a red card, which made the game difficult and resulted in the first goal, but we still had the ball. We were confident we would get back, but we conceded a penalty. We need to improve in converting, but our attackers are very young and missing chances for them is understandable. They will improve in time.” he

said.

Seven Stars is set to face Holy Kings this Saturday and MK Academy on Sunday, while Komani Stars will be up against Valgas on Saturday and Komani Conquerors on Sunday.