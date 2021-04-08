Safa technical committee wants Pitso Mosimane for Bafana job

The group of people tasked with finding a new Bafana Bafana coach will recommend to the South African Football Association’s (Safa) National Executive Committee that the plum job should be offered to revered Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane.

Safa are in a desperate race against time to find a coach after sacking Molefi Ntseki last month and the new man will need to hit the ground running as the 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup qualifiers start in June.

Insiders close to the developments told TimesLIVE on Thursday that the Technical Committee met for the first time on Wednesday and convincing Mosimane to return to Safa House was identified as the top priority.

“A number of issues were discussed during the Technical Committee meeting that lasted for about five hours on Wednesday and one of those issues was proposing to the NEC to try their best to bring coach Pitso back to Bafana Bafana‚” said one insider.

“With all due respect to other coaches in the country and elsewhere‚ Pitso has the necessary experience and profile to coach Bafana.

“Of course‚ they [the members of the Technical Committee] are aware that he [Mosimane] is contracted to Al Ahly‚ but their view is that it won’t hurt to engage him and see if he will consider coming to serve his country.”