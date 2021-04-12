Carnage on SA roads during Easter holiday

Four people died in a horror accident near Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and Jamestown when two vehicles collided head-on Sunday, with more than 20 people who lost their lives on the roads this Easter weekend.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Kia SUV with five occupants was heading towards Komani when it hit a truck.

The incident occurred after 10 pm. Four of the five occupants in the SUV were declared dead on scene while the fifth occupant, a nine-year-old child, sustained severe injuries.

The truck driver was slightly injured and taken to Frontier Hospital in Komani for

medical assistance.

Binqose said a total of seven people lost their lives, while four sustained injuries from

two separate accidents on provincial roads from Sunday.

Four died while travelling to Komani and three died in Gqeberha. He said cases of culpable homicide were opened for each accidents.

Meanwhile, transport minister Fikile Mbalula released the Easter road traffick statistics on Thursday.

He said Monday this week marked the end of the intensified Easter law enforcement campaign, but other educational and safety campaigns would continue.

Mbalula said a total of 189 car crashes resulting in 235 fatalities were recorded in the country over the Easter weekend.

The Eastern Cape recorded 22 accidents and 27 fatalities.

“That means 27 people died in the whole of Eastern Cape this Easter,” Mbalula said.

He explained that the figures were compared to the of 2019 due to the hard lockdown in 2020.

Mbalula said the law enforcement efforts had yielded positive results.

In other provinces, the Easter weekend figures were as follows:

Free State – eight crashes and 13 deaths.

Gauteng – 30 crashes and 36 fatalities.

Mpumalanga – 15 accidents and 18 deaths.

Limpopo – 27 accidents and 34 fatalities.

Northern Cape – six accidents, with seven people losing their lives.

North West – 15 crashes and 20 people dead.

KZN – 42 accidents and 54 people killed.

According to Mbalula, pedestrian fatalities increased by 5% compared to 2019.

The transport department announced in a press statement that the administrative adjudication of the Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) was scheduled to be rolled out throughout the country on July 1.

Aarto is a road safety intervention designed to promote compliance with traffic laws to decrease the high number of fatalities on roads.The Road Traffic Infringement Agency and EC transport department urged road users to join hands and pledge their support for the cause for safer roads.