Unathi Nkayi won’t back down: ‘I’m a mother of two living in a world filled with bullies’

Media personality Unathi Nkayi has taken to social media to lambaste a user who came for the star’s looks, taking the opportunity to call out bullies.

With conversations about bullying popping up on the TL lately, the Idols SA judge opened up on Instagram about her personal experiences with being shamed.

Putting her bully on blast, the star also took the opportunity to note how this person is just one of the many people who could turn to bully others online.

“Tomorrow it may be someone else but today he woke up and decided he’s going to humiliate me. I thought I’d give him what he wants — attention,” said Unathi.

While some showed their support for Unathi, others felt she shouldn’t have posted the user’s handle.