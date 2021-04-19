WAA holds 89th annual conference

The Cape Women’s Agricultural Association in the North Eastern Cape recently held its 89th annual conference in Molteno. More than 40 delegates from several areas attended.

The keynote speaker was the Rev Dr Daniël de Kock from Cape Town, a well known motivational speaker, psychologist, photographer, businessman, chef, and entrepreneur. With the theme “Invest in Women” he urged everyone to never stop dreaming. Lead by the power of example; not by the example of power – Joe Biden. Your life must not be determined by your situation, but by how you react. Take a chance, make a choice, and change your life forever….and many other pearls of wisdom and encouragement.

A wattle tree was donated to the Molteno Methodist Church to plant in their garden, as WAA always donates a tree to the hostess branch. Rae Andrews of Molteno received the 60 year badge and was also the VLV Thank You Person for the year. Her daughter, Nita de Wet, was the VLV Community Thank You Person and Antoinette van Pletzen of Dordrecht received the 40 year service award. The Mossie Grobler bursary was awarded to Isabel du Toit of Lady Grey’s granddaughter, Ané de Beer of East London.

New committee members are, health: Henna Botha, public affairs: Emma Pietersen, education and culture: Antoinette van Pletzen.

Delegates could bring canned food which was donated to the Siesta Retirement Centre in Molteno. Each branch had to compile scrapbooks on the Muslims and about Russia which were donated to the Edelweiss School in Molteno.

Lenie Fourie of Dordrecht invited all to the conference in March 2022. Prizes will be handed out at a later date. Overall, the Queenstown branch won the most points, with Lady Grey second and Sterkstroom third.