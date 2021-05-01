Sports minister Mthethwa: ‘We can’t get people into stadiums and kill them’

“These are the people who are guiding us and it is not a matter of a minister of sports who would say fans must go back to stadiums.

“We are guided here and in this guidance we have been informed that between May and July we are facing the possibility of a third wave. We can’t in the midst of a third wave get people into the stadium and kill them.

“I must mention the fact that the creative, events and sporting sectors have put together a plan. For instance when it comes to rugby in regards to the British and Irish tour, they are proposing to have at least 50% of spectators back to stadia and that is being looked into.

“But their proposal must answer the question that if FNB Stadium carries 90,000 people and you say you want 50% which is 45,000, how are you going to ensure that opening up is not a super spreader?

“Those questions have to be answered, like they did in the past when it came to football with the concept of the bio-bubble. It was an attractive concept that was implemented and it worked.”

Mthethwa said the decision to allow fans back into stadiums is not dependent on him or his ministry but by the national coronavirus command council.