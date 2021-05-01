Why Benni McCarthy says all he can smell right now is his ‘own perfume’

Benni McCarthy insists AmaZulu are not counting their chickens before they hatch as far as their challenge for the DStv Premiership title goes.

Under the guidance of former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy, who is now heavily linked with the vacant national team coaching job, Usuthu are having their best season ever in the Premier Soccer League era.

The Durban club, who won their only league title in the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) in 1972, are now seen as posing the biggest threat to log leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are just one point ahead with an advantage of two matches in hand.

Usuthu will strengthen their chances if they can beat neighbours Lamontville Golden Arrows in the most anticipated KwaZulu-Natal league derby in decades as Arrows are also having a great season under Mandla Ncikazi.

Arrows are third on the log and like Usuthu, they’re just five matches from completing what’s been a remarkable campaign.

After meeting Arrows, McCarthy’s team continue to have tough clashes against Baroka FC, Orlando Pirates, Swallows FC and Maritzburg United.

McCarthy, 43, was asked on Thursday if he can now smell the league title or at least Caf Champions League participation next season given his charges’ form ahead of their meeting against Arrows on Saturday.

“The only thing I can smell is my perfume,” a giggling McCarthy said.