Kasi chef grateful for kind gestures

Black and white need to unite, Jaxa says

Many people hope to be entrepreneurs, but few are willing to endure in the difficult economic environment.

So far, Kwa Jomo Esibindini owner and kasi chef Phikolomzi Jomo Jaxa, who specialises in township-flavoured meals in Mlungisi, has proved to be resilient.

Recently, he caught the attention of Russell and Son funeral director Sean Russell, who visited him at his home to get a taste of what the kasi chef had to offer.

This, in turn, resulted in him receiving a donation of two sets of concrete tables with chairs from Russell, while Graham Pohlmann of Crankshaws brought in gravel to Jomo’s yard.

Jaxa said: ”Russell saw my menus on Facebook and he became interested. ”He messaged me, requesting my contact details.

”He said I looked like someone who took what he was doing seriously, he thought my food looked appealing and he would come to try it out.

”I thought it would take a while before that happened, but I got excited and shared on my timeline that my marketing strategy was working.

”More than 600 people reacted happily that Russell was coming to my place.”

However, when Russell popped in with his management team to try his African meals and took orders for his staff, Jaxa was surprised .

”It is always unusual when a prominent white person comes to your house in a township, but it also showed me that black and white people need to be united.

”Russell is a humble person with a good heart. It is rare to even find black people with his nature. ”He noticed that there were a few things missing in my business. He returned with table and chair donations while Pohlmann brought gravel, which I had no idea about.”

Before the pandemic Jaxa lost his means to make a leaving as a scholar transport operator when the schools were closed.

”It was difficult to get a job. I remembered how my family had supported me when I came out of prison.This time I did not want to bother them.”

His next bright idea was to sell kebabs and chicken feet during sport events at the stadium, but that was short-lived before events were closed during the lockdown.

”I then remembered how my friends loved to come and eat and I was always the one cooking. I then decided to stock up some liver for them to buy when they were hungry.

”To the ex-offenders, there will always be resources around you. You cannot say you are starving because there are no jobs so it is better to return to prison. Use what you have. When I got out of prison I knew it would not be easy to get work, yet I do not go to bed without a meal and I am able to meet my financial needs,” Jaxa said.