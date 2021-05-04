Lockdown has heavy consequences for South Africans – survey

More than half of South Africans gained weight during the coronavirus pandemic, 69% bordering on obese, according to a national survey conducted in the last two months.

“While the intention of lockdown regulations and physical distancing was to contain the spread of Covid-19, the unintended consequences have been an economic crisis, record-high unemployment and a “plumper” population,” reads a statement from Pharma Dynamics.

The company is the largest provider of cardiovascular medicine in South Africa and commissioned the national survey to assess the effect of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown on the nation’s eating and exercise patterns.

The survey was conducted among almost 2 000 South African adults and paints a dire picture:

– 45% of respondents said lockdown regulations impacted their eating and exercise habits for the worse.

– 44% picked up between 2-5 kg; 15% are 6-10 kg heavier and 4% gained an extra 10 kgs or more.

– 58% of family members (spouse/children) also packed on a few pounds.

– Increased weight gain in 15% of pets were also reported, which has equally real health consequences.

– 34% said their diet consists mainly of takeout and ready-made meals, while a further 30% said they eat what they can afford since their income has been impacted.

– 42% are exercising less than before the pandemic.

– 59% are currently on medication for a comorbidity such as heart disease, diabetes or hypertension.

Nicole Jennings, spokesperson for Pharma Dynamics, says they are concerned about the long-term, negative effects that lockdown regulations have on SA’s obesity epidemic.

“Treats and calories are up, while exercise is down, which is never a healthy combination. Limited access to daily grocery shopping may have led to reduced consumption of fresh fruit and vegetables in favour of highly processed food. In times of stress and uncertainty, people also find solace in comfort food, which tends to be low in nutritional value and high in carbohydrates, fats, salt and sugar.”

The statement says 43% of respondents who participated in the survey attributed their change in eating habits to stress and anxiety over what the future holds, while 42% said being confined to their homes also led to more snacking and impulsive eating, and 28% simply ate out of boredom.

Jennings says the constant bombardment of Covid-19-related news is stressful, and stress leads to overeating. “Comfort foods can reduce stress as they encourage dopamine production, which has a positive effect on mood, although, they’re not good for your health.”

The nation’s jump in weight the last 12 months significantly increases the population’s risk of hypertension, which already stood at 35% before the pandemic.

Jennings notes that participants were asked to calculate their body mass index (BMI) – a measure of your weight compared to your height. The findings indicated that 69% (almost seven in 10) respondents polled, ranged between overweight and obese.

“Female obesity rates align with previous data collected in 2019 by another health provider, but men seem to have really struggled with their weight during the pandemic. Based on our survey, obesity rates among men climbed by 40%,” Jennings explains.

The lockdown has also expanded children’s waistlines. Interrupted schooling and extra-curricular activities have led to 43% more screen time as many parents had to attend to work responsibilities leaving children to their own devices. Children have also become more sedentary, and many adopted unhealthy eating habits in the process.

The SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) currently reports a combined overweight and obesity prevalence of 13.5% in children between six to 14 years of age – about 10% higher than the global prevalence.

“The likelihood of hypertension developing in those who are obese is almost certain and it can result in serious health problems that are even more life-threatening than Covid-19,” says Jennings.

“To put it into context, every year, 10 million people die due to hypertension complications alone – almost four times more than those who have died from Covid-19. While Covid-19 remains a public health threat, concurrent epidemics, should not be neglected. The same attention, vigour and resources should be applied at tackling obesity.

“While a sugar tax has been introduced, there is a need for additional legislative changes that focus on societal factors and the food industry. Health policymakers need to take bolder and more definitive steps to curb obesity.”

“SA’s obesity-associated costs already stack up to an estimated R53.9bn per annum, which puts a tremendous strain on our already fragile healthcare system.”

While the vast majority (88%) are aware that obesity heightens a person’s risk for severe Covid-19 complications, 19% of those polled said they won’t be making any attempt to address their weight issues.

Jennings says it is clear that the lockdown promoted dysfunctional eating and sedentary behaviours, which need to be overturned.

The results from Pharma Dynamics’ poll were released in early May to coincide with “Measurement Month” – an initiative led by the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) to raise worldwide awareness around the dangers associated with high blood pressure.

The public is being encouraged to measure their blood pressure regularly as hypertension typically has no symptoms and often goes undetected.

“The key to preventing heart disease or a stroke is to manage risk factors, such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose levels. Regular blood pressure screening could mean the difference between life and death. In SA, ten people suffer a stroke every hour, while five succumb to a heart attack. Don’t become a statistic, get yourself screened,” she encourages.

The public can visit either their GP or a pharmacy to have their blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose levels taken and is advised to do so at least annually.

Picture: ARABNEWS.COM