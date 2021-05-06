BREAKING | ANC suspends membership of two senior Eastern Cape municipal officials

The Eastern Cape ANC provincial disciplinary committee has suspended the party membership of two senior OR Tambo district municipality politicians after they failed to take instructions from the provincial leadership.

Deputy mayor Robert Nogumla and council speaker Xolile Nkompela had defied the party’s provincial leaders when they were instructed to resign and vacate their council seats.

The committee on Thursday confirmed that Nogumla and Nkompela’s membership had been suspended for five years each.

Nogumla’s suspension is effective from April 11, while Nkompela’s is effective from May 2. They have both been allowed the opportunity to appeal the ruling.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE