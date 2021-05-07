BMF speakers discuss ethical leadership in SA

To celebrate 45 years as an organisation that seeks to drive leadership development and socio-economic transformation, the Black Management Forum (BMF) scheduled an engagement session this week when four panellists were to discuss issues around ethical leadership.

Provincial deputy chair Minty Nontsele said as an organisation that focused on the development of managerial leadership, the event aimed to obtain feedback from the panellists on the state of leadership and governance in local issues. “It also aims to get reflections on the member’s personal leadership journeys as well as the relevance of ethical leadership in different spheres of society.”

Former deputy finance minister and MTN chairman Mcebisi Jonas, Chris Hani District Municipality mayor Wongama Gela, Queenstown Education Foundation stakeholder relations manager Jacqueline Wijtenburg and BMF board member Yonela Mvana came together to explore more on this year’s theme, ‘Driving Ethical Leadership and Meaningful Transformation’ yesterday at Eziko Lounge.

Nontsele said the BMF, a non-political, non-racial and non-sexist organisation, was hosting a series of events in the province where similar sessions were held on April 8 in Gqeberha and April 27 in Mthatha. Nontsele said the last session will be held in East London on May 19. Full story in The Rep next week Friday.