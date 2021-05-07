Senior Eskom manager’s bank account frozen, with R11m in it

Special Investigating Unit gets interim order after tip-off from whistle-blower on alleged kickbacks paid to power utility’s coal operations official

The Special Tribunal on Friday froze the bank accounts of a senior Eskom manager over millions in alleged kickbacks.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) had launched civil proceedings against the power utility’s coal operations senior manager, Petrus Mazibuko, after a whistle-blower alerted them to R11m worth of alleged kickbacks allegedly paid to him.

Eskom confirmed they had taken “immediate steps to suspend the individual”.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said an interim order to freeze the account had been granted. He said the order was granted pending arguments for a final forfeiture.

“The SIU approached the Special Tribunal to freeze the funds after allegations were received from a whistle-blower that Petrus Mazibuko was receiving unauthorised gratification from two Eskom suppliers, namely Commodity Logistix Managers Africa and Thembathlo Pty Ltd, through a bank account held by Thephunokhetja Projects.

“The SIU investigated the allegations. As part of the investigation, the SIU obtained the bank statements and the account opening documents from First National Bank.

“The documents show Petrus Mazibuko and Shadrack Mazibuko, who is also cited in the court application, are the signatories to the bank account. The bank statements show the only source of income into this account is from the two Eskom suppliers,” said Kganyago.