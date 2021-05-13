The organisers of Friday’s Kaizer Chiefs supporters’ protest march to the Soweto giants’ headquarters at Naturena have promised a “legal and courteous” proceeding.
The organisers clarified that they have received permission from Chiefs and the relevant authorities‚ including the Johannesburg metro police (JMPD), for the march to Amakhosi’s Village to hand over a memorandum of their grievances.
“Kaizer Chiefs Football Club supporters have realised their constitutional right as stipulated in section 17 of the constitution … which states that ‘everyone has the right‚ peacefully and unarmed‚ to assemble‚ to demonstrate‚ to picket and to present petitions’‚” the organisers said in a statement on Wednesday.
“As concerned supporters‚ looking at dismal results and the perpetual decline of our beloved football club‚ we saw it fit to exercise this constitutional right and organise a peaceful and lawful protest to Naturena to raise our grievances with relevant Kaizer Chiefs authorities.
“We have followed all correct procedures to ensure that this march is both legal and courteous. We have met with law-enforcement officials from JMPD‚ Kaizer Chiefs officials and media personnel looking for advice and permission.
“We are pleased that we were able to reach a common consensus and understanding with the two parties and we want to announce that the peaceful march is ongoing as planned.
🚨RISE KHOSI, RISE! ✊🏿
Here are the full details for the #KaizerChiefsPeacefulProtest ✌️🏿♥️
Date: Fri 14 May 2021
Time: 10:00
Venue: Kaizer Chiefs Village, Naturena
⚠️Please adhere to all COVID-19 protocols
👮🏿♀️JMPD to ensure safety and security standards#KaizerChiefsProtest pic.twitter.com/ASbIVqNQZ0
— Amakhosi4LIVE (@amakhosi4live) May 10, 2021
“We would like to thank the JMPD officials who have diligently worked with us during preparations of this historic occasion and the Kaizer Chiefs officials who accepted the call and are willing to consider our demands enacted in the memorandum‚ which we will submit to them on Friday May 14 2021 at 10am.
“We also want to send our gratitude to various media houses that have given an opportunity to give clarity about the march and we would like to invite the media to be available on Friday for this historic occasion.
Press Release ✌️#WeAreKaizerChiefs#KaizerChiefsPeacefulProtest#ReclaimTheGlory#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/hSr0iRduTs
— Peaceful March ✌️ (@MWTlali) May 12, 2021
“To ensure that the march is peaceful‚ we have assigned a group of supporters who will work with law-enforcement officials to become our marshals on the day of the protest.
“These supporters will assist in ensuring compliance with regards to Covid-19 regulations such as wearing of masks‚ social distancing and strict hygiene (if need be) and some will be there to assist in looking after vehicles of demonstrators.”
In exactly 24 hours from now, Kaizer Chiefs supporters who care about the club will be gathered near Titis Restaurant getting ready to embark on a #KaizerChiefsPeacefulProtest
Like I said before this is not a GH must go March, we require Accountability, transparency and Quality pic.twitter.com/PJABNSrMS5
— Thulani Nombali (@ThulaniNombali) May 13, 2021
The organisers made clear to march attendees that:
- The march will be marshalled by Kaizer Chiefs supporters who volunteered for this duty‚ to work with law-enforcement officials from JMPD.
- No weapons‚ or harmful or unlawful objects will be allowed. Everyone who misbehaves or does not follow the protocols will be apprehended.
- Marchers can wear their Kaizer Chiefs regalia with pride.
- The march has leaders who have been assigned to lead the event who will guide the marchers. They will also be responsible for reading and handing over the memorandum.
- All Covid-19 regulations will be respected‚ such as wearing of masks at all times and social distancing.
- The march will start at corner of Main Road and Flora Street‚ Naturena (near Tinti’s Restaurant). Organisers plead with marchers to arrive by 8.30am to depart for Chiefs’ Village at 9.30am. The memorandum handover is scheduled for 10am.
The supporters’ protest was launched online on Twitter under the hashtags “#KaizerChiefsProtest” and “#KaizerChiefsPeacefulProtest”.
Organisers have said they are asking for a vastly improved performance from Chiefs‚ who are in the midst of their sixth season without a trophy‚ and are in 10th place in the DStv Premiership in the 2020-21 campaign with three matches left.
