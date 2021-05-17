Jacob Zuma’s children in show of support before corruption trial

The precinct around the Pietermaritzburg high court was buzzing with police on Monday morning before the start of former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial, with his children Duduzane and Duduzile demonstrating their support.

By 8am, Zuma’s son Duduzane and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus had arrived at court to support the former president.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni were also seen at court.

Zuma had entered the dock by 10am. His defence team is led by advocate Thabani Masuku.