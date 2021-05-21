Power cuts scheduled for Queendustria and Ezibeleni

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality has announced a planned power cut that will affect Queendustria and Ezibeleni on Sunday and Monday.

According to a statement on the local authority’s Facebook page the scheduled outage was part of an electricity infrastructure upgrade at the Queendustria substation and residents of Ezibeleni, Twizza and MTN in Queendustria will be affected by the six-hour outage. “The Queendustria outage will only affect Twizza and MTN on Sunday from 7am to 1pm.” Ezibeleni will be off on Monday from 7am to 1pm.