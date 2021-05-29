Primary schoolteachers fired for giving pupils booze then sexually assaulting them

At Petela’s hearing, Mahlutshana said when she confronted the teacher about a pupil’s claims of molestation, “he admitted that he gave alcohol to the learner … and slept with him. He apologised.”

When the parents of the three boys were called to the school and told what had happened, they were “shocked, disturbed, angry and highly emotional”, said Mahlutshana.

This led to protests, the involvement of the mayor of Engcobo local municipality and the police, and numerous meetings between parents, school managers and education department officials.

“The dignity of all educators of the school suffered as the parents insulted all of them in front of the learners. The reputation the school built over a period of more than 20 years was thrown down the drain,” said Mahlutshana, according to Safa’s finding.

The boy assaulted by Petela told the commissioner his teacher gave him alcohol after inviting him to his home in Bhaziya, and at one point “touched him on the shoulders and kissed him on the mouth”.

When the boy fell asleep on a couch, Petela “lifted him to the bedroom where he put him inside the bed next to his [Petela’s] child who was already asleep. Petela later came to the bed. He undressed [the boy] and had sex with him.”

Safa said the boy testified that “he felt bad after the incident and was deeply hurt. Mr Petela made things worse by asking him in front of other learners when he was going to visit again.”

The commissioner added: “After the incident he did not perform well at school. When he was at school and at home he was always thinking about the incident. His sister decided to take him to study in Johannesburg because he could not focus on his studies.”

By Dave Chambers – TimesLIVE