Special Tribunal sets aside R10m ‘scooter ambulance’ tender

The R10m “scooter ambulance” tender awarded by the health department in the Eastern Cape for the transport of patients has been declared invalid and unlawful by the Special Tribunal.

The department purchased the motorcycles in 2020 after getting complaints from rural communities that ambulances could not reach the sick and elderly due to poor road infrastructure.

The R10.1m contract was awarded to Fabkom Pty Ltd for the supply of scooters with side carts.

The judgment which reviewed and set aside the tender was handed down on Friday.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) previously welcomed the decision by Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane to relieve health MEC Sindiswa Gomba of her duties due to the procurement scandal.

In September 2020‚ the Special Tribunal granted an order interdicting the Eastern Cape health department from further implementing the controversial R10m mobile clinic scooter contract.

