EFF leader Julius Malema has explained the cause of the chaos that erupted during a session of the Pan-African Parliament last week‚ saying he was reacting to a threat allegedly made by an MP against him.

The fourth ordinary session of the fifth parliament descended into mayhem when a visibly angry Malema hurled insults at and threatened to kill a member of Mali’s delegation.

“I will f*** you up outside. I’ll kill you outside. Outside this meeting‚ I will kill you‚” Malema can be heard shouting.

He made the threat amid acting Pan-African Parliament president Fortune Charumbira’s call for the session to be adjourned because of a positive Covid-19 result.

At first‚ it was unclear exactly what triggered Malema’s comments. However‚ speaking on SABC News‚ on Monday‚ Malema alleged the chaos was caused by a Mali delegate “misbehaving” during the sessions.

“He moved from his side to our side and started fighting with a Zimbabwean lady‚ and from there he came to me‚” said Malema.

“Every time people disagree with Mali’s position on rotation‚ he bangs tables and he doesn’t stop. So when I asked him to keep quiet so that we can listen he started being aggressive and threatened to kill me.”

According to Malema‚ his response was triggered by the alleged threat.

“So it was a reaction. When a person says to me ‘I will kill you’‚ I can’t give him roses.”

Despite the incident‚ the two gentlemen smoked a peace pipe before the session resumed on Monday.

“We need a United States of Africa. A borderless continent‚ with one currency and one parliament. A parliament with teeth to bite and hold the executives in Africa accountable. Ultimately‚ one African president is needed. We are one people‚” said the EFF.

We need a United States of Africa. A borderless continent, with one currency and one parliament. A parliament with teeth to bite and hold the executives in Africa accountable. Ultimately, one African president is needed. We are one people #AfricaMustRise pic.twitter.com/cOh1hMLr0g — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 31, 2021

Source: ARENA Holdings.