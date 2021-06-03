DA to lay criminal charges against Zweli Mkhize for his alleged conduct in Digital Vibes scandal

The DA said on Wednesday it would lay criminal charges against health minister Zweli Mkhize.

This after revelations that his family may have benefited from proceeds of a R150m tender his department awarded to communications company Digital Vibes.

The company employed the minister’s former spokesperson and alleged family friend, Tahera Mather, and his former assistant, Naadhira Mitha.

“The DA will be laying criminal charges against Minister Mkhize and health director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi with the SA Police Service (SAPS) tomorrow. Over and above the SIU probe, a criminal investigation needs to ensue,” said the DA.

The Sunday Times reported that questions are being raised about Mkhize’s signature on contracts, which was flagged as irregular after an independent probe conducted by financial auditors and tax consultants Ngubane & Co.