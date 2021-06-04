Junior commissioners helping make schools safer

School junior commissioners in Mlungisi who are prepared to stay on the right side of the law were recently elected to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment in schools.

Police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni said the junior commissioners programme was a national project where a structure was nominated every third year from various schools. “These structures assist the police to reduce the high crime rate in the learning institutions. The commissioners will be responsible for all the schools in Mlungisi.”

Grade 9 John Noah High School pupil Lisakhanya Femele is as the new junior station commander, John Noah High grade 8 pupil Thandolwethu Oliphant a junior detective, Kwa Komani comprehensive grade 8 pupil Kamva Mrubata is junior support service head and Luvuvyo Leruma High grade 9 Boitumela Gibson is junior visible policing commander head.



Mlungisi community policing forum youth structure secretary Chumani Sishuba said it was important to encourage schoolgoers to take part in the programme from a young age. “They are still young and are in touch with what is happening at schools. The aim is to allow them to participate in crime prevention activities. We want them to stay away from crime. We need to instil good values and make them understand that they are the future of this country and by involving these young people to assist in the policing sector, we will be able to root out crime in our areas.”

Grade 8 and 9 pupils were given an opportunity to discuss some of the challenges in the learning environment and present ways to overcome these challenges. Mdleleni said the elected commissioners would have an opportunity to compete on a district, provincial and national level.



In her presentation on the extent of criminal activity in schools and how it can be prevented, grade 9 John Noah High School pupil Lisakhanya Femela, who was announced as the junior station commander, highlighted bullying and substance abuse as some of the major issues that needed monitoring and police visibility. “As a young citizen, I am willing to bring about change in the country and am ready to serve in this position. There are many hate crimes and drug abuse and I think we need to step up and do good things for our communities and schools. I am prepared to take action and tackle criminal elements. Police officers need to visit schools regularly to address pupils about issues of crime,” she said.