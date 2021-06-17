Helen Zille slams Malema for hosting ‘super-spreader’ EFF Youth Day rally

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has slammed EFF leader Julius Malema for hosting and addressing a Youth Day rally, saying it is indicative of his defiance of the local government elections set to take place later this year.

Some attendees did not adequately follow Covid-19 safety precautions. They were seen without masks and not social distancing. Zille claimed this was Malema’s strategy to get the elections postponed.

“We all know that Malema does not want an October election. The IEC has said the only reason for postponing the election would be if rampant Covid-19 runs out of control. So Julius holds super-spreader rallies, as he did today. This is a transparent strategy to postpone elections,” Zille tweeted on Wednesday.

Last week Malema said campaigning amid the pandemic was impossible and called for the postponement of elections until it is safe for political parties to conduct door-to-door campaigns and interact with voters.