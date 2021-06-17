MPs erred by not questioning Zweli Mkhize on Digital Vibes scandal, says legal adviser

A legal opinion has found that MPs in the portfolio committee on health erred when they failed to hold health minister Zweli Mkhize accountable for his alleged role in the Digital Vibes saga.

“Our view is that a mere investigation does not invoke the application of the sub judice rule. Even where a matter is pending before a court of law, the sub judice rule cannot be applied in a manner that may compromise the constitutional mandate of parliament of exercising oversight over the executive,” said senior parliamentary legal adviser Siviwe Njikela on Thursday morning.

Njikela delivered a summary of the legal opinion after Mkhize’s failure to appear before the committee two weeks ago.

At the time, Mkhize told portfolio chair Sibongiseni Dhlomo that he had received a legal opinion advising him not to appear before the committee, citing the Special Investigating Unit’s probe into the awarding of a R150m tender to Digital Vibes.

Instead, it was the department of health’s director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi who was delegated to lead the briefing. He too told parliament that he could not go into detail in the matter as the DA had opened a case against him and Mkhize.