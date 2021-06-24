SA on its way to meeting land reform targets: Trevor Manuel

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel is the latest prominent South African to question the push to amend section 25 of the constitution to provide for expropriation of land without compensation.

Manuel argues that according to research, SA is well on its way to meeting its land reform targets set by the National Development Plan (NDP). This, he said, is being ignored by those pushing for the constitutional amendments.

He referenced a study done by the University of Stellenbosch’s Bureau for Economic Research (BER) published earlier this year which found that SA has achieved 67% of the land reform targets it set in the plan.

Manuel, who chaired the National Planning Commission which drafted the NDP, was addressing the Centre for Development and Enterprise’s webinar, themed “SA and the next five years: How do we resolve our political and economic crises?”

He said the plan drew from a number of strands of life in SA, together with each chapter lending itself to a lot more detailed work.