YOUR VOICE| Opinions on the street

Self defence will no longer be a valid reason for people to own firearms, according to a newly-proposed bill that was gazetted last month and is currently open for public comment. The Rep reporter, Ntsikelelo Qoyo, went to ask people in Komani of they agreed with the new law.

Afika Mdume from Westbourne

There is gender-based violence. Girls are being kidnapped. Women are vulnerable everywhere they go. When we go to clubs or just to the supermarket we need to have means to defend ourselves. No, I do not agree with it.

Reon April from Aloevale

No, it is not a good idea. Criminals have weapons. What if someone comes into your home? You must have means to defend yourself. It will not help because the only people who will end up having guns are criminals and that will not solve the problem.

Robert Pieterse from Komani Park

It is an awful idea. I am against it because they want to take guns from law-abiding citizens and leave them with criminals. People use guns for various reasons like hunting.

Lwando Ntantiso from Ezibeleni

I am 50/50 on this one. I hear what they are trying to do in trying to keep dangerous weapons from criminals. At the same time I do not think people should be punished because of criminals. People also need to defend themselves. They will be vulnerable in their homes and have no means to protect themselves.

Dudu Yemi from Ezibeleni

I think it is a good idea. I think we should have as few guns as possible circulating in society. A lot of things can go wrong when people own guns. They can end up in the hands of children and an accident can happen. Out of anger you can do something stupid. I think only police should be allowed to carry firearms.