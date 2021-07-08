Face 2 Face with Sinesipho Mboxela

The Rep Face to Face with Sinesipho Mboxela

Q: What do you do and what do you like about your job?

A: I am a candidate construction project manager. One thing I like about my job is being able to construct something from the ground up. The whole process is fulfilling and knowing that I was a part of it is an even greater achievement.

Q: How does one become a good construction project manager?

A: A good construction project manager has to show good leadership skills, such as being knowledgeable of the industry, be able to make tough decisions, be a motivator, a team builder and be able to delegate to the team in order to achieve the set objective of a project.

Q: What is challenging about what you do?

A: Unrealistic expectations from a client as this could potentially lead to productivity being hindered on site and can pose a risk in achieving the objective of a project.

Q: What are the three things on your bucket list?

A: To register as a PR before I turn 30.

To zip line over the longest over-the-ocean zip line in the world that is in Mossel Bay.

To get to travel the world with the love of my life.

Q: What do you get up to when you are not working?

A: I like being with friends and family and I try to travel as much as I can.

Q: Who would you like to sit with at a dinner table and why?

A: Bonang Matheba. When ever I look at her achievements and the struggles she went through, I truly believe that God doesn’t say no, He just says not now and the fact that she started a Bonang Matheba bursary fund to send a girl child to a tertiary centre is just amazing.

Q: What is your favourite book and why?

A: “The 5am Club.” It is a self-development book that can help one break through to another level in his/her life.

Q: Will you be voting in this year’s local government elections and why?

A: Yes, to be a part of the decision-making that will affect my life.

Q: What do you love about Komani?

A: Its landscape. Komani used to be such a lovely, clean small town and it is disheartening to see it in the state that it is in now.

Q: What advice would you give to your younger self?

A: To be kinder to myself and to not let people’s opinions of me bother me as much as they did.