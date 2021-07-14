Government lifts ban on large gatherings in bid to quell unrest

Previously, any large gatherings — except for funerals, limited to 50 people — were forbidden under the level 4 regulations.

Gatherings will, however, only be permitted if they have been convened by MPs, members of provincial legislatures, councillors, religious and traditional leaders, and leaders of political parties.

Lifting the ban is expected to help the authorities get a grip on the widespread chaos that has engulfed part of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng since Saturday.

By Paul Ash – TimesLIVE