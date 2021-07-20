Should the public have access to CR17 campaign bank records? High court to hand down judgment

The high court will hand down judgment on Tuesday morning on whether the public should have access to the bank records of the “CR17” campaign that saw Cyril Ramaphosa elected president of the ANC in 2017.

The records were obtained by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her CR17 investigation, which has now been confirmed unlawful by the Constitutional Court. But the bank records were handed in to the high court by Mkhwebane when the president challenged her report.

When she first released her report, Mkhwebane said that the records, obtained from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), revealed that the CR17 campaign had raised millions of rand and found that this gave rise to a “risk of some sort of state capture”. She directed the speaker of parliament to require Ramaphosa to disclose his donors.

All this has been set aside by the courts. But under the rules of court, documents submitted to court usually puts them in the public domain. This time though, at the request of the president’s lawyers, deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba sealed the bank statements from the public, saying if anyone wished to challenge this they could raise it “in court”.

It was not raised during the court hearing. But after the high court judgment, the EFF brought a new and separate case to unseal the record.