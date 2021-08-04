CHDM council chief whip resigns, citing ‘personal reasons’

Controversial Chris Hani District Municipality chief whip and ANC regional treasurer Madoda Papiyana has resigned.

Papiyana issued a letter of resignation, addressed to the office of the speaker, last Monday. However, the reason for him exiting his position was not provided.

The Rep received a copy of the signed letter, which stated, ” I would like to tender my resignation as the chief of Chris Hani district municipality , but remain as the member of council. This resignation is requested to immediately this 27/07/21,”reads the letter.

A reliable source told The Rep that Papiyana had been summoned by the integrity committee and told to vacate the post after failing to speak the truth following his pending arrests on allegations of drunk driving.

Previously The Rep reported, (”Caught again”, April 9, 2021), that he had been caught drunk while driving the previous weekend.

The senior ANC politician was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol last year. He was also arrested for contravening lockdown level five rules that prohibited the transportation of alcohol in April 2021.

The Rep contacted the ANC regional secretary, Lusanda Sizani, for the reason for his abrupt resignation. Sizani passed the buck and said: “On the reasons why Papiyana has resigned, the better person to answer is him.”

Attempts were also made to get the ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi to respond on whether the former chief whip had been ordered by the integrity committee to resign, he also refused to comment and directed questions to Papiyana.

When The Rep asked Papiyana his reasons for resigning he said: ”Personal reasons, nothing else.” But he did not respond to queries sent to him on Wednesday on whether the integrity committee had anything to do with him leaving so unexpectedly.”

In the council meeting last Wednesday, CHDM mayor Wonga Gela, nominated Papiyana to the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) in absentia. Although the council accepted the nomination Papiyana has since distanced himself from the appointment.

According to the Daily Dispatch Papiyana was not aware that he had been appointed as a new MPAC member, having apparently said he was not interested. He also told the Dispatch that he had, in fact, also decided to no longer serve as a council member.

His reason for declining was ‘age had caught up with him’.

Nobuntu Mgidi was appointed unopposed to fill the chief whip position. She will assume her duties on August 1. ”She brings a wealth of experience in the local government sector and has served as a MPAC member in the district from June 2020 to date, a PR councillor in Engcobo Local Municipality 2015-2016, ward councillor 2015-2016 and was a ward committee member in Engcobo Local Municipality between 2011-2015,” the CHDM communications unit outlined on social media.