Rugby clinic coaches Mlungisi youngsters

If you have to make a rugby tackle, then it is best to learn how not to come off second-best from it. Before learning the delicate art of conversion and penalty taking, it is also advisable to learn handling, so as to not fumble the ball on the way to a try.

Boys between and eight and 15 years were at the Mlungisi stadium on Saturday to learn some of the basic skills in rugby at a coaching clinic conducted by the Lubunjo Rugby Academy.

The clinics are targeted at introducing younger boys to the game and upskilling amateur players involved in club rugby. They are open to players up to age 25. It is an ongoing initiative and will soon be moving out to other areas outside of Komani.

“Lubunjo Rugby Academy is a program that aims to assist the community develop and upskill the formerly disadvantaged communities, giving them skills to be able to play in clubs and help those in school to move up the ranks to the first-team, provincial rugbyand beyond.

“We offer coaching to individual boys and will move to different communities and coach groups. It is not about clubs, but everyone. In partnership with clubs, communities and federations we want to make rugby accessible to everyone. We also want to uplift the standard of refereeing and coaching,” said Lubunjo member Abongile Ndabambi.

“For the ones who are not young and not really exposed to the sport, we start with ball handling skills. The older groups then learn different things like passing, defence, attacking, how to communicate and build endurance. We start at an individual level, moving to a semi-unit then a unit- which is your team,” said Landi Yaso, one of the coaches.