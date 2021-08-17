Management forced to close Komani school amid Covid-19 controversy

Management of St Theresa’s Primary School under fire for allegedly concealing positive Covid-19 cases and testing pupils without their parents’ consent had to close the school indefinitely this morning.

This after the angry parents protested outside the Aloevale-based school earlier today demanding answers and its immediate closure.

The parents complained that management should have closed the school on Thursday last week after two teachers and two pupils reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. “When did you find out about the first case? Your pupils were playing outside not wearing masks,” one parent asked the principal and his deputy, who addressed the protestors from behind the school’s steel gate.

Another parent shouted: “You broke the law because you did not ask for our permission before you allowed our children to be tested for Covid-19.”

The managers, who had earlier called the police for assistance, confirmed that staff from the department of health carried out testing at the school yesterday.

“I understand that you have concerns. My explanation is that as a school we are caring for your children,” principal Msondezi Bulu told the parents. He said the department of basic education was aware of the matter.

However, following a hastily arranged meeting with the school governing body, management told parents that the school would be closed for fumigation and that parents would be informed via the regular communication channels including WhatsApp on when to send their children back to school.

