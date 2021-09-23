Tiger Moths anniversary event postponed

The Tiger Moths anniversary will be the latest to fall victim to Covid-19 as the 90th gathering will no longer be going ahead later this month.

The event commemorating war veterans was scheduled for next weekend but has had to be cancelled because of lockdown regulations.

Hosted by the Queenstown Flying Club and Queenstown Automobile Club, spectators were going to be treated to vintage and model aircrafts along with vintage cars. Enthusiasts and festival goers will now have to look to next May when, it is hoped, crowds will be allowed to attend events.

Chairman of the Queenstown Automobile Club, Giel Bester, said the decision was taken in consultation with the municipality. “The reason for the postponement is because of Covid restrictions. But we remain very excited for the function in May 2022. There will be old cars, new cars, tractors and engines to be viewed,” he said.

Chairman of the Tiger Moths Mark Sahd said the decision was taken for everyone’s safety. “The revised date which has been set for the first weekend in May, promised to be an event filled with fun for everyone. We are hoping to attract a number of Tiger Moths from all over South Africa and a variety of classic aircrafts including a Dakota and Beech 18. Flights over town will also be on offer for anyone wanting the experience and to see Komani from the air,” he said.