“She’s my hero.”

That’s how Nkosenhle Dlamini‚ who graduated cum laude and bagged a Dean’s Merit Award from the Durban University of Technology on Wednesday‚ described his street vendor mom Ntombi‚ who supported his academic journey.

The 26-year-old business and information management student from Ulundi was among scores who graduated at the Olive Convention Centre in Durban.

“My biggest cheerleader‚ my mom‚ was over the moon because she used the money that she raised from selling on the street to support my academic journey. She is my hero‚” he said.

Dlamini said his mother‚ who raised him and his brother Phakamani single-handedly‚ did not have much but gave them the best life with the little she had.

“My journey at DUT was eye-opening. I never thought that in my life I would experience such a great journey as I did after enrolling at DUT for a diploma in business and information management.

“I obtained valuable knowledge and information from this course. The lessons I received will be forever carved in my heart and mind‚ especially computer skills and entrepreneurship. I met strangers who turned into friends and family. In the meantime‚ I had fun‚” said Dlamini.

He added that he is “super proud” about graduating cum laude and obtaining the merit award‚ and believes it’s a “fitting reward” for all his hard work.

“My family was very shocked and happy at the same time as I am known for my laid-back attitude and playful nature. My family now sees I am a hard worker.

“I want to work for a big corporate company and get enough experience to start my own company‚ since entrepreneurship was highly emphasised in my course of study and it runs through my bloodline.”

Effort is always rewarded‚ he added.

