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The Rep – Friday, 05 June 2026

By: Hayden Hanstein

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The Rep – Friday, 29 May 2026
Hayden Hanstein
Hayden Hanstein

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The Rep is one of South Africa’s oldest newspapers, originally known as the Queenstown Representative, with a proud history of more than 150 years of serving the varied communities of Komani and 10 surrounding Eastern Cape towns. It was established in 1859. The greatest strength of The Rep is its people—both the inhabitants of this mixed rural and urban area who support and read the newspaper, and the staff, a dedicated and loyal team who are proud of their paper’s rich tradition and heritage.

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The Rep – Friday, 29 May 2026

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Traders dispute container removals, claim paid permits

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Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality removed 14 containers in Jobert...

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