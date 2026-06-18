Go! & Express editor named finalist in prestigious national journalism awards

The Go! & Express is celebrating another major milestone following the announcement that editor Mfundo Piliso has been named a finalist in the prestigious Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards.

Piliso was nominated in the Community Service Reporting category for his impactful story, Dereliction and Danger published in December.

Community Titles Manager Chris van Heerden expressed immense pride in Piliso’s achievement, noting that it reflects the publication’s ongoing commitment to editorial excellence.

“We are proud that our very own Go! & Express editor, Mfundo Piliso, has been nominated as a finalist,” Van Heerden said.

“This achievement follows former editor Tammy Fray winning this award last year, and it cements the quality journalism delivered by our team.”

Van Heerden praised the editorial staff for their consistency and dedication to local storytelling.

“We are very proud of our journalists. This is the result of dedication and hard work in bringing important stories to our community. We wish Mfundo well and hope he wins this award,” Van Heerden added.

Speaking on behalf of the company, Bongani Siqoko congratulated the newspaper on the achievement.

“It is indeed exciting to once again be among those being honoured by our peers for the hard work we do in keeping local authorities and those in power accountable,” said Siqoko.

“This story was about the quality of water that residents of Buffalo City Metro receive from the municipality. The journalism was so impactful that it was picked up by national media. This is what we mean when we say our titles are punching above their weight.”

The Go! & Express’s sister paper editor, Phumelele Hlati, also congratulated the publication.

“The Rep family would like to join in and offer our congratulations to Mfundo for this groundbreaking achievement. Just being nominated is already a win, regardless of what the final results may be,” said Hlati.

Editor of the Talk of the Town, Sue Maclennan, also sent her compliments to their sister paper for the nomination.

“Congratulations, Mfundo! It’s great to have a dynamic and proactive colleague in the community titles team and we’re glad your work is being recognised; it deserves it,” said Maclennan.

ZENAKHE GXASHE