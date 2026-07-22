🏡 UNBEATABLE VALUE FOR YOUR MONEY! 🏡
Discover your dream home at South Street Village – a secure, modern development designed for comfortable family living.
✨ Why choose South Street Village? ✔️ Secure Gated Estate
✔️ 24-Hour Security
✔️ Convenient Location Close to Schools, Shops & Amenities
✔️ Spacious 2 & 3 Bedroom Homes
✔️ Modern Bathrooms & Kitchens
✔️ Quality Finishes Throughout
💰 Houses from only R704 000
🌳 Residential Sites from R285 000
Whether you’re a first-time buyer, growing family, or investor, South Street Village offers exceptional value in a safe and welcoming community.
📞 Book your private viewing today!
📱 083 654 1960
📧 info@south-street.co.za
#SouthStreetVillage #PropertyForSale #AffordableHousing #DreamHome #RealEstateSA #HomeOwnership #QueenstownProperty #SiyaphambiliDevelopers #InvestInProperty #ModernLiving