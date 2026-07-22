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UNBEATABLE VALUE FOR YOUR MONEY!

By: Rep Reporter

Date:

🏡 UNBEATABLE VALUE FOR YOUR MONEY! 🏡

Discover your dream home at South Street Village – a secure, modern development designed for comfortable family living.

✨ Why choose South Street Village? ✔️ Secure Gated Estate
✔️ 24-Hour Security
✔️ Convenient Location Close to Schools, Shops & Amenities
✔️ Spacious 2 & 3 Bedroom Homes
✔️ Modern Bathrooms & Kitchens
✔️ Quality Finishes Throughout

💰 Houses from only R704 000
🌳 Residential Sites from R285 000

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, growing family, or investor, South Street Village offers exceptional value in a safe and welcoming community.

📞 Book your private viewing today!
📱 083 654 1960
📧 info@south-street.co.za

#SouthStreetVillage #PropertyForSale #AffordableHousing #DreamHome #RealEstateSA #HomeOwnership #QueenstownProperty #SiyaphambiliDevelopers #InvestInProperty #ModernLiving

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The Rep is one of South Africa’s oldest newspapers, originally known as the Queenstown Representative, with a proud history of more than 150 years of serving the varied communities of Komani and 10 surrounding Eastern Cape towns. It was established in 1859. The greatest strength of The Rep is its people—both the inhabitants of this mixed rural and urban area who support and read the newspaper, and the staff, a dedicated and loyal team who are proud of their paper’s rich tradition and heritage.

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