🏡 UNBEATABLE VALUE FOR YOUR MONEY! 🏡

Discover your dream home at South Street Village – a secure, modern development designed for comfortable family living.

✨ Why choose South Street Village? ✔️ Secure Gated Estate

✔️ 24-Hour Security

✔️ Convenient Location Close to Schools, Shops & Amenities

✔️ Spacious 2 & 3 Bedroom Homes

✔️ Modern Bathrooms & Kitchens

✔️ Quality Finishes Throughout

💰 Houses from only R704 000

🌳 Residential Sites from R285 000

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, growing family, or investor, South Street Village offers exceptional value in a safe and welcoming community.

📞 Book your private viewing today!

📱 083 654 1960

📧 info@south-street.co.za

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