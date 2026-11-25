The youth department hosted a national conference on September 25-27, 2026.

It was hosted by the Eastern Cape Chapter of the Thembuland District under Vicar Bishop M.M Khanya at Dubeni Circuit (Ward 07) of Emalahleni Local Municipal of jurisdiction in Cacadu.

As follows tradition of the department, reaching out to community is done on day two of

the conference.

During this exercise, the entourage by chance crossed paths with the Sibango family who upon closer observance, were regarded as destitute, and the youth leadership decided to investigate the situation.

The Sibango family consists of 10 family members cramped in a two-roomed house with no bed, no furniture, no refrigerator, nor any other basic items.

The family’s ill grandmother together with four others is reported to be social grant recipients.

The youth leadership viewed the situation as desperate and pathetic.

As a desperate short-term intervention for the day (September 26 2026) there had to be blankets and some foodstuff meant for the conference that were handed over to the family as a donation.

The youth leaders department is appealing to the public and any government institution to render help to this family in any way they can.

● Should you need additional information, please do not hesitate to contact Ntombizanele Mboxo, Secretary African Native Mission Church- Youth Department on 073 -351 -7156)