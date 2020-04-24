LTK corrects statement on food security application forms

Let’s Talk Komani (LTK) would like to amend a statement it issued in today’s The Rep on page 3, ‘The hungriest receive help from Let’s Talk Komani’ concerning the desperate people who queue for assistance with food parcels at Lukhanji Supespar.

The statement in the news article read as follows: “Many of the desperate congregate at the back of Lukhanji Superspar have submitted their names to Sandy Boy there. She processes applications in her store and invites members of the public to submit their applications to her staff members.”

LTK stated: “Sandy Boy at Lukhanji Superspar is not formally inviting members of the public to submit applications for food parcels. LTK apologises for leading this misunderstanding in today’s edition of The Rep.

“She is establishing a database of names submitted by civic organisations for food parcels, and in the process is finding details of people who do not have ID documents or numbers. She would like to pass this information on to SASSA and the Department of Social Development to assist these individuals benefit from social grants.”

LTK added that due to Boy’s store proximity to the Gautang informal settlements and her long standing soup kitchen for the children in the area, there are many hungry families trying to get onto any list for food parcels donations.

“They are congregating outside of her supermarket in the hope that she will assist them. Sandy would appreciate SAPS assisting her with crowd control,” LTK informed.