Help find Anele Vondo

A family in Mlungisi is pleading with the public to come forward with any information that could assist in finding Anele Vondo, 38, who went missing last month.

According to aunt Neliswa Peyi, Vondo was staying alone in a family home in Bhede location, Mlungisi. Peyi said his brothers were worried after they did not hear from him for days. “Apparently he was last seen on March 31 when he had gone to town to withdraw money. It is almost a month since his disappearance and we do not know where he is.”

Peyi said she had visited hospital wards and mortuaries in search of her nephew.

“I have placed placards in different areas and have reported the matter to the police. Anyone who might have information of his whereabouts can please contact 078 464 4960,” said Peyi.